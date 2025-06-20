Janney Capital Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,683,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

