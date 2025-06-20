Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.