United Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.