Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

