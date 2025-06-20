Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $126.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

