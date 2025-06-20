Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.