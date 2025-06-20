DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $538.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

