CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

KO opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

