Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 5,523 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

