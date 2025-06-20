Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.