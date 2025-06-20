Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

