Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,415 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

