Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $392.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

