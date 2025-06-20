Well Done LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,319,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,377,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

