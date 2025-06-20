Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

