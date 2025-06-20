Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

