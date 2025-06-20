DMKC Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Down 0.4%

SYY opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.