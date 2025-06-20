Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $575.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

