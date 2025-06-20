McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

