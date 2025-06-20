Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

