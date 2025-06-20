OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $525.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.91 and a 200-day moving average of $470.14. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.