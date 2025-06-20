Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $10,645,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,977 shares in the company, valued at $61,693,090.29. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

