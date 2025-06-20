Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 599,257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

