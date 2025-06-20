iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 212,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.