Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,729,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

KMI opened at $27.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.