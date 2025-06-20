Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.87 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Prologis by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0%

Prologis stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.