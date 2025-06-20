Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

