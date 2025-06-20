Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $13.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.9%

ACN opened at $306.11 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.43%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.