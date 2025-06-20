Carr Financial Group Corp Has $415,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $283.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $170.41 and a one year high of $286.91. The company has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.81 and a 200-day moving average of $245.20.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

