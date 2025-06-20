Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,855,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,326 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $133,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after purchasing an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $74.74 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

