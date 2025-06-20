Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,235 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VUG stock opened at $419.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.91. The company has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

