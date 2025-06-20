Cornerstone Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 17.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $93,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.47.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

