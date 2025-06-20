Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.52, but opened at $68.21. Kroger shares last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 4,229,876 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $995,927.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,156.76. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 6.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

