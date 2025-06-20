Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $538.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.47. The stock has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

