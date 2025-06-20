L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 363 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $538.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

