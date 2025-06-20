Carr Financial Group Corp Takes $210,000 Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

