Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.03 and last traded at $91.19. 3,149,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,746,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

