Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 27,210 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

