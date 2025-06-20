L.M. Kohn & Company Has $748,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

