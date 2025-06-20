iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Increased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 6.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IAU opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

