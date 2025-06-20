Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Ossiam boosted its position in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,899,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

