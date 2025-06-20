Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 31,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.