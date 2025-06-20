Kraft Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,471 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

