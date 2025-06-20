U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

