Stableford Capital II LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

