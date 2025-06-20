L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

