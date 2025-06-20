Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

