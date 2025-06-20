Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 279,503 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

