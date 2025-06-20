Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

