DMKC Advisory Services LLC Buys 132 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

